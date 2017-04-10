CALIFORNIA

San Bernardino police: 2 students shot in classroom are in critical condition; man, woman dead in murder-suicide

A shooting erupted at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Monday. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Two adults were killed and two others, possibly students, were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted was a murder-suicide, happened inside a classroom at North Park Elementary school in the 5300 block of North H Street.

Burguan said two adults were killed, and two others, believed to be students, were hospitalized in unknown condition.



The gunman was reported to be "down," and the threat has been contained, officials said. The school was on lockdown until further notice.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino Monday morning.


Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.



Students at North Park Elementary were being escorted to Cajon High School for safety and pick-up from parents.
A mother of a student at a San Bernardino elementary school becomes emotional as she searches for her child following a shooting at the campus on Monday.


Cal State University, San Bernardino was also serving as an evacuation location for North Park Elementary School students. They can be found at the soccer fields on the east end of the college campus.

