CALIFORNIA

San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Riverside man who shot his wife and himself at a San Bernardino school had shown a darker side to his personality shortly after they were married in January, according to family members. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
The estranged husband and wife who died in a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino elementary school had dated for four years before getting married this January.

The marriage of Karen Smith and Cedric Anderson seemed a happy one at first, according to family members.

Both had been married previously and Smith had raised four children before getting a degree in education, focusing on children with special needs.

Video and photos posted online show the Riverside couple on what appeared to be a happy honeymoon in Arizona.

But it wasn't long before Anderson began to show a different side to him, according to Smith's mother.

"We thought he was a fine person," Smith's mother, Irma Sykes, told Eyewitness News. "Until they were married and then he showed the other side of him. Which we had never seen before. We were shocked."

"He began to pick on my daughter and talk down to her. And they had dated for four years. And after about three weeks, my husband and I decided, you need to get away from him. He is not the kind of person you thought he was."

About a month ago the couple separated. Anderson kept trying to reach out to his wife, but she wasn't returning his calls, Sykes said.

On Monday, Anderson showed up at Smith's school and gunned her down in the classroom, police said. The bullets also struck two special-needs children, killing an 8-year-old and wounding a 9-year-old.

Police converged on Smith's home in Riverside looking for clues about what triggered the shooting as neighbors said the couple had seem nice, but mostly kept to themselves.
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingmurder suicidegun violencedomestic violencecaliforniaRiversideSan Bernardino
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
More california
NEWS
Kremlin demanding clarity on US' Syria policy, as Tillerson arrives in Moscow
'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump influenced Syria strike, her brother says
Trump urges China to 'solve the North Korea problem'
What Trump and administration officials have said about Syria
More News
Top Stories
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Officials anticipate 'endgame' with fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Show More
Clovis Unified Superintendent Janet Young announces her retirement
Madera County woman heartbroken after caretaker allegedly steals thousands worth of jewelry
Merced County officials say California gas tax necessary to fix crumbling roads
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly crash while drunk to be arraigned Tuesday
Authorities hope ring will help identify homicide victim near Strathmore
More News
Top Video
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
Student gives 'family guitar' to boy whose home was burned, burglarized
Central California Weather
More Video