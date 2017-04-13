U.S. & WORLD

Scorpion stings United passenger mid-flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Airlines officials confirm that a passenger was stung by a scorpion on a recent United flight.

CALGARY, Canada --
A United Airlines passenger was stung mid-flight by what officials believe was a scorpion, the airline has confirmed.

The incident happened last week on a flight from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

In a statement, the airline said that the passenger, whose identity has not been released, received medical attention when the flight landed. According to airline officials, the sting was not life-threatening.

The airline said it has reached out to the customer to apologize for the incident.

The scorpion encounter happened just days before a high-profile incident in which law enforcement officers were called to forcibly remove a ticketed passenger from a flight to make room for commuting United employees.

That passenger, Dr. David Dao, suffered from a 'significant concussion,' his attorneys said Thursday. The incident has prompted massive public outrage.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlineswild animalsbizarrecanadaair traveltravelTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
President Trump says Planned Parenthood funding is now a states issue
Men find $1.4 million in gold shoved inside tank
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe is getting ready to welcome a little calf
Squirrel served cones daily at ice cream shop
Who is the Kentucky doctor dragged from the United plane?
More u.s. & world
NEWS
What you need to know about the 'mother of all bombs'
24 people rescued from stalled roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
2 Georgia police officers fired after videos show man being punched, kicked
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
11 puppies abandoned on the side of the road in Madera
Motorcyclist beheaded in San Bernardino accident
UC Merced promotes first Hmong chief of police
Fresno fake check ring bust leads to toddler in SLO hotel surrounded by meth
Two thieves who steal from dental office in Northeast Fresno
Trial for Kingsburg man charged with murder and second DUI moving forward
Show More
Fresno poet launching book after winning a prestigious award
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
President Trump says Planned Parenthood funding is now a states issue
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/13/17
Central California Weather
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
UC Merced promotes first Hmong chief of police
More Video