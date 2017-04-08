MARIPOSA COUNTY

Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County

EMBED </>More News Videos

Because of the wet conditions along Highway 49, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control and sent them rolling down an 800-foot embankment. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four men continue to recover Saturday evening after their car plunged 800 feet off a cliff.

The crash happened Friday morning on Highway 49 near Coulterville during a heavy downpour. Because of the wet conditions, Ricardo Gonzalez lost control sending their Toyota Camry rolling down an embankment.

Gonzalez and two of the passengers managed to make their way back up.

While Mariposa Search and Rescue crews assisted in bringing the final man to safety.

All four men were taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment.
Related Topics:
newsmariposa countyrescueMariposa
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY
CAPTURED: Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
Caltrans says repairs on Highway 41 near Fish Camp to take at least a month
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
More mariposa county
NEWS
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
U.S. aircraft carrier heads back to Korean peninsula
US releases flight path of plane used in Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Storms sweep across Central Valley
Water woes continue for drought-stricken East Porterville despite Gov. Brown declaration
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Good samaritans try to help great white shark in Santa Cruz
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
Show More
5 elementary school students in Northeast Fresno have positive skin test for TB
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Fresno Unified expands bilingual education program to more schools
More News
Top Video
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Storms sweep across Central Valley
Central California Weather
More Video