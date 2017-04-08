Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County

Four men continue to recover Saturday evening after their car plunged 800 feet off a cliff.The crash happened Friday morning on Highway 49 near Coulterville during a heavy downpour. Because of the wet conditions, Ricardo Gonzalez lost control sending their Toyota Camry rolling down an embankment.Gonzalez and two of the passengers managed to make their way back up.While Mariposa Search and Rescue crews assisted in bringing the final man to safety.All four men were taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment.