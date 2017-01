Three dogs were found starved to death in East Central Fresno and two others were barely alive-- trapped on an empty lot near Olive and Maple.Rescuers were initially called to the lot about nine dogs but they only found five that were still alive.It is believed the owner of the animals was evicted and is now homeless.Humane officers are now searching for him and asking for the public's help with any information.The suspect faces animal cruelty charges.