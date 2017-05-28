Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno

UPDATE: Manuel Lopez & Paul Cerrato are homicide victims from overnight in SE Fresno. @FresnoPolice hasn't connected them, need info. @abc30 pic.twitter.com/bz14SXHWbO — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 28, 2017

Two people are dead after shots rang out in two different Fresno neighborhoods within an hour of each other, authorities said.The first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near White and Backer Avenues in East-Central Fresno. Police say officers found an injured man later identified as 22-year-old Manuel Lopez at the scene.Lopez was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.Less than an hour later, officers were alerted to gunfire near Willow and Inyo Avenues by the department's ShotSpotter system. Police discovered 40-year-old Paul Cerrato had been shot multiple times and rushed him to the hospital where he also died.At this point, police are not sure if the two incidents are related. Detectives are interviewing witnesses in the area and are asking the public for help.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.