Serviceman goes missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park

Park officials are searching for a Navy serviceman who went missing while hiking at Yosemite National Park.Rangers say Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, was last seen at Housekeeping Camp on Monday. He missed his flight home to Portsmouth, Virginia, and authorities now believe he got lost after locating car inside the park.Sevier is described as being approximately 5-foot-6, 128 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.Authorities say Sevier was hiking alone.Search-and-rescue crews are now scouring the area to locate him, but they say they are hopeful because the weather at the park has been good for the last week.Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the park service at (209) 379-1992.