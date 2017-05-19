FRESNO

Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several people are in jail after a show at a nightclub got out of hand.

The fight happened around one this morning at Aldo's Nightclub in Central Fresno. A number of people were there to see a rapper from the Bay Area perform. As the crowd grew larger, a fight broke out inside. Several officers were called in to help break it up.

There is no word on how the fight started, but one person was injured and refused medical attention. Police did arrest several others for being drunk in public.
