Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now

Jeffrey Snyder was not in court Thursday-- the violent sex offender is continuing to get rehabilitation. In even the outskirts of Fresno County he isn't wanted. This became clear earlier this year, when the trailer he was supposed to take up residence was torched.Now after an exhaustive search no suitable home has been found."I believe that it's going to be tough to find private housing in Fresno County, especially in light of the violent reaction by some idiot in the Sanger area," said Curtis Sok, Snyder's attorney.Liberty Healthcare will be monitoring Snyder when he is eventually released. He will be under close supervision, monitored by a GPS, continuously counseled and ordered to attend meetings, similar to alcoholics anonymous-- only for sex offenders. But options are running out for those working to place him."We don't have any leads whatsoever from the county or the state," said Timothy Fletcher, Liberty Healthcare.Despite this, the judge said he is not ready yet to release him, even under a transient status."At this point and time I have not received enough information to be comfortable releasing this individual without having a more definite case plan for his monitoring, treatment, and supervision," said Honorable Gary Hoff, Fresno County Superior Court.If Snyder is set free under this transient provision, he would live in various motels for a few days at a time. He would not have a stable residence; his attorney said this option is not ideal either."It's not good for anybody. Think about it-- I think community will want to know exactly fixed place where a person like Mr. Snyder will be," said Sok.Snyder's court appointed attorney said his client also wants to be released to spend time with his 91-year-old mother who is feeble and hasn't seen her son in more than 20 years.The judge is going to review the report he received and possibly make a decision at the next hearing in June.