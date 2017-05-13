Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead

Investigators are searching for the suspects involved in deadly shooting in Orange Cove.The shooting happened Friday night around 9 a.m. on Maple Drive near Adams Avenue. Officers were alerted to the scene after reports of shots fired in the area.When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s that had been shot.He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation and has begun interviewing witnesses.A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.