FRESNO COUNTY

Shooting in Orange Cove leaves man dead

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened Friday night around 9 a.m. on Maple Drive near Adams Avenue. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are searching for the suspects involved in deadly shooting in Orange Cove.

The shooting happened Friday night around 9 a.m. on Maple Drive near Adams Avenue. Officers were alerted to the scene after reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s that had been shot.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation and has begun interviewing witnesses.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationfresno countyOrange Cove
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fire crews battle house fire in Fresno County near Kerman
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
More fresno county
NEWS
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Authorities searching for escaped Atwater inmate
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Cyberattack thwarted by flipping 'kill switch' but experts fear new blitz
More News
Top Stories
Authorities searching for escaped Atwater inmate
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Show More
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
More News
Top Video
Parents make final fundraising push to keep Saint Helen's School of Fresno open
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
More Video