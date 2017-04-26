BEAR, Del. --A man believed to be a suspect in the shooting of a Delaware state trooper is firing shots at police from his home in Middletown, officials said.
It is happening in the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farms Development.
Police say a male suspect is refusing orders to surrender and continues to fire at officers.
It is believed that he is inside the home by himself. Hostage negotiators were trying to establish contact with the man.
Police were led to the development after receiving tips and information from witnesses at a Wawa in Bear, Delaware, where the trooper was shot.
Residents in the area are being told to stay inside their homes and lock their doors until notified otherwise.
A Delaware State Police trooper was shot at a Wawa store in Bear, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a suspect search and school lockdown in nearby Middletown.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at the store on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Salem Church Road.
While the exact circumstances of the shooting have not been released, a witness tells Action News the trooper was on the ground when the suspect shot the trooper execution-style.
The trooper was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Another witness told Action News "Then the guy pushed the officer, I guess he was trying to get to the car or whatever. When he pushed the officer and he ran, so he pushed him and ran," the witness said. "I didn't understand it, I thought he was trying to push him and get away. He pushed him then he started shooting."
Raw video from the Action Cam at the scene of the trooper shooting:
DE State Trooper shot by suspect and sent to hospital. Awaiting briefing. Trooper in grave condition at last check. Suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/CBKjc6Idba— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) April 26, 2017
The search for a suspect has led police to Middletown.
A heavy police presence could be seen from Chopper 6. There was no word on any arrests or the identity of the person or people being sought.
Raw video: Chopper 6 over search for trooper shooting suspect
Meanwhile, a lockdown has been lifted for the Appoquinimink School District in the Middletown, Delaware area. Those schools had been locked down amid the search for the trooper shooting suspect.
