FRESNO COUNTY

Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community

EMBED </>More News Videos

He says the state never told him all of the details about Jeffrey Snyder's past, but he still takes full responsibility. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The property owner of a Squaw Valley trailer contracted to be the home of a convicted sexual predator is speaking out. He says the state never told him all of the details about Jeffrey Snyder's past, but he still takes full responsibility.

He says he received dozens of threats from people in the community who want to keep Snyder out. Snyder was released from Coalinga State Hospital after serving his prison term.

"They said we are willing to pay up to $5,000 a month to find a spot for him to live," the property owner said. "That's crazy rent. That a lot of income for a big family."

After about a month of thinking about it, the father of five accepted the offer. He said he didn't know that over a span of 15 years, Snyder was convicted five times of sex crimes with kids.

"No, that was never brought up," he said. "After seeing details and all, I was like crazy - shocked. But that should have been on my diligence too, I should have checked into it myself."

The trailer where Snyder was contracted to live was destroyed by a suspicious fire. Soon after the blaze, he got another call from the state.

"If I was willing to clean it up and put another one in there and that's when I said no, no more," he said.

Since then he's pulled his application, and it's one he wishes he had never turned in.

"I'm glad that I'm pulling out, and I'm really sorry for my neighbors and what I did to them by even considering such a nasty option," he said.

The Department of State Hospitals released this statement regarding the history of patients who are released:

"No, a detailed history is not given. The property owners are made aware that the patient is a convicted sex offender and that news about the placement may result in public outrage against them."

Though the trailer is no longer an option, neighbors fear Squaw Valley still is.

"The actuality is it's not over," neighbor Lonnie Work said. "We understand that they have already found another site that they're looking at in this area."

The property owner also says after he withdrew his offer to rent, Liberty Healthcare, the contractor the state is using to find housing for Snyder, tried to convince him to change his mind by raising the cost they would pay for rent from $5,000 to $6,000. The state denies that claim.
Related Topics:
newssex offenderfresno countySquaw Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
Valley ag industry impressed by snowpack results, hopeful for more surface water
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
Dozens of people protest outside Congressman Devin Nunes office in Clovis
More fresno county
NEWS
ANALYSIS: In Carefully Worded White House Statement, Israelis See Nothing That Says 'Stop Building'
President Trump's Past Words on Presidential Travel
Army Corps of Engineers Closing Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
More News
Top Stories
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's temporary travel ban
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
Fresno authorities say a suspicious fire is under investigation
Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears
San Francisco Police Officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
Show More
US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Arrest made in Downtown Fresno fatal hit and run
Fresno City Council passes rental housing improvement act to deal with slum housing
Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss
Valley ag industry impressed by snowpack results, hopeful for more surface water
More News
Top Video
Los Banos community rallies around family stranded after travel ban
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
2 Visalia men accused with lacing food with meth
More Video