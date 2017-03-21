Standoff in Madera County after a neighbor fight, shooting

Madera County Sheriff's Office, the Madera Police Department and SWAT have a property surrounded on Road 29 and Avenue 14 1/2, where they believe the armed man is inside.The shooting suspect is believed to be armed with a rifle or shotgun inside a house -- however, authorities say there are five or six homes on the property and they don't know where the suspect is. They do have a warrant and they have searched several homes on the property, but have not been able to locate the suspect.The standoff started just after midnight on Tuesday morning following a fight between two neighbors that ended with one man being shot in the face.Madera Police say the incident started with a fight between two neighbors. One man shot the other and the shooting victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is not known.Roads in the area were closed as SWAT teams searched the property but are now are open.