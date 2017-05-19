FRESNO

Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée

(KFSN)

A jury has found Stanley Pipes guilty of second degree murder.

Pipes was accused of shooting Kristie Claassen multiple times and says he believed she was going to steal his assets used to care for his mom and brother.

Pipes claimed he had an out of body experience and that he saw himself shoot Claassen in the back of the head, but said he was controlled by another source where he saw himself do it through a third-person view and says that person wasn't him.
