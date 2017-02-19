Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno

A motorcycle driver is dead Sunday following an accident in northeast Fresno.The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Blackstone and Herndon Avenues. Police say the motorcycle driver was headed northbound on Blackstone when he ran a red light and hit a black SUV.Another driver began performing CPR before emergency crews reached him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but witnesses say the victim was driving recklessly before the crash.The driver's identity has yet to be released.