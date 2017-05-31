FRESNO

Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A Central Fresno business won't be opening up shop this morning after a late night fire did substantial damage. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Central Fresno business won't be opening up shop this morning after a late night fire did substantial damage.

The blaze broke out just after midnight at a strip mall on Palm and Shields. It started in the back of a beauty supply shop with flames moving quickly.

"It's pretty significant. This building won't be operating anytime shortly... due to the structural damage it had. It's gonna need a lot of work to make sure it's safe to operate in." said Kirk Wanless, Fresno Fire Department.

One person was inside at the time, but was able to get out. No one was hurt. There's no word yet on a cause for the fire.
Related Topics:
newsfirebuilding firefresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Tower District's newest occupants are bringing local flare to shopping for classics
More fresno
NEWS
'Unusual' smell puts damper on inaugural Icelandair flight
All but 2 of 197 countries signed Paris accord
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing at least 80
One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash
More News
Top Stories
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Show More
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Evidence points to possible foul play in fiery death of former professor
Police working on finding suspect in the death of 18-year-old shot in Central Fresno
Some Atwater business owners seeing low sales following deadly tanker truck explosion
Fresno City Council and Board of Supervisors meeting focuses on marijuana and stray dog problems
More News
Top Video
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
American Sign Language production of the Wizard of Oz opens in Visalia
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
More Video