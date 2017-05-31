Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno

A Central Fresno business won't be opening up shop this morning after a late night fire did substantial damage.The blaze broke out just after midnight at a strip mall on Palm and Shields. It started in the back of a beauty supply shop with flames moving quickly."It's pretty significant. This building won't be operating anytime shortly... due to the structural damage it had. It's gonna need a lot of work to make sure it's safe to operate in." said Kirk Wanless, Fresno Fire Department.One person was inside at the time, but was able to get out. No one was hurt. There's no word yet on a cause for the fire.