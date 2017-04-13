MADERA COUNTY

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber

Police said an aggressive robber wanted fast cash, but this clerk wouldn't give up the till without a fight. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Five seconds is all it took on a Monday night in Madera for a gas station robbery to go from bad to worse. Police said an aggressive robber wanted fast cash, but this clerk wouldn't give up the till without a fight.

"The store clerk refuses and tells him he can't open the register," said Det. John Rosel, Madera Police.

Madera Police said two people went into the Chevron Foodmart around 10:00 p.m. It sits along Madera Avenue not far from Highway 99.



The woman, Police said, is off camera during the fight but is there when another clerk tries to step in.

"The female reaches out and tries to hold the second clerk back," said Rosel.

Eventually the man did grab cash, and investigators said the woman helped him run out of the store.

The clerk in the video told us he was not hurt, but police said instead of putting yourself in harm's way it is better to just be a good witness.

"If you can remember even the slightest detail of a suspect of what they're wearing-- tattoos, scars, anything," said Rosel.

The man could face a felony robbery charge because of the violent confrontation and the woman is also wanted.
