Survivor called from company bathroom: "My boss is dead"

Multiple people were killed Monday inside a company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles. Authorities said the situation is contained, meaning there is no longer an active shooter.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said after state and federal law enforcement authorities converged on the industrial park in Orlando.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to announce details "as soon as info is accurate," his office said.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday. Several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene afterward. A large police presence remained hours alter. No more details were immediately available.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, "are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

"I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," he added.

___

Contributors include Freida Frisaro in Miami and Mike Schneider in Orlando. The story has been edited to correct spelling of last name of sheriff to Demings, not Demmings.
