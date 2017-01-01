Suspect dies in custody after being arrested by Lemoore Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Police in Lemoore are trying to figure out how a man died in their custody Saturday.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. when Lemoore Police were responding to a home near Hanford Armona Road and Cinnamon Drive for a man who was acting erratically and trying to break windows in a home.
Officers found the man being held down by others when they arrived. A short time after arresting him, the man vomited before he stopped breathing.
The suspect, who was in his 30s, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The Kings County Multi-Agency Critical Incident Team is now in charge of the investigation.