Suspect dies in custody after being arrested by Lemoore Police

Police in Lemoore are trying to figure out how a man died in their custody Saturday.The incident happened just before 8 p.m. when Lemoore Police were responding to a home near Hanford Armona Road and Cinnamon Drive for a man who was acting erratically and trying to break windows in a home.Officers found the man being held down by others when they arrived. A short time after arresting him, the man vomited before he stopped breathing.The suspect, who was in his 30s, was transported to the hospital where he later died.The Kings County Multi-Agency Critical Incident Team is now in charge of the investigation.