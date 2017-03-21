Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff

Authorities say the man surrendered near the scene of the shooting on Avenue 14 1/2.Investigators say after a night of drinking, two neighbors got into an argument that escalated to the point where one neighbor shot the 25-year-old victim in the face.Madera County Sheriff's Office, the Madera Police Department and SWAT arrived on the scene just after midnight and began searching the property for the suspect. Authorities say there are five or six homes on the property, as well as other buildings. The suspect was found hiding in some bushes a short distance away from the scene around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He surrendered to authorities without incident.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening.Roads in the area have re-opened.