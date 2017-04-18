Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history in Sacramento

Public records show Kori Ali Muhammad, who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno, has a criminal record out of Sacramento.Kori Taylor has used numerous aliases and finally changed his name to Kori Ali Muhammad. But by any name he was known to authorities in California as a result of a criminal record that includes convictions on weapons and narcotics charges.Taylor's criminal record dates back to 1998 but his most serious run in with the law was his arrest by a Fresno Police officer on December 2004-- 13 years ago.The officer saw Kori Ali Muhammad, the name he was going by at that time, sitting in a car drinking an open 32-oz can of Bud. When the cop learned Muhammad was wanted for a probation violation he was arrested and his car was searched.Police found more than five grams of cocaine base separated into small packages. Next to the drugs police discovered two loaded rifles and a 9mm handgun.Taylor tried to plead not-guilty by reason of insanity to the 7 count federal indictment but when prosecutors convinced the judge to have him examined by a court appointed psychiatrist-- he changed his plea to guilty and accepted a 110 month sentence.