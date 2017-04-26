TULARE COUNTY

Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tense moments for teachers and students Wednesday as shots rang out near Cypress and Sequoia Avenue in Woodlake. (KFSN)

By
WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tense moments for teachers and students Wednesday as shots rang out near Cypress and Sequoia Avenue in Woodlake.

"I know there's nothing but schools right here," said Raul Vidal, neighbor.

"She said no, everything is okay, but so close to her, I'm also concerned stray bullets going through," said Leonard Hernandez, neighbor.

As final period winded down on campus Woodlake and Exeter police were just around the corner preparing to take in a car theft suspect. But the take down did not go according to plan.

"It's unknown as to why he did that. He stopped, the officers exited, attempted to approach in which time he put the car in reverse and tried to strike the officers," said Chief Mike Marquez, Woodlake Police.

Police said the suspect parked in the middle of the road, officers got out and started shouting commands, but the suspect didn't listen-- ramming into their car as officers fired several shots.

Hernandez said his wife was just across the street.

"When they put them on lockdown, she right away closed the doors and gates and put the students toward the back of the building."

Police said there were no children nearby but neighbors said even so-- it was dangerous considering there were more than five schools nearby.

"There were a lot of factors that came into play as a result of that, and obviously one of the factors the officer fearing for their safety and their life," said Marquez.

Officers said they have not questioned the suspect yet and that he had to undergo surgery at a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingtulare county sheriff's officetulare countyWoodlake
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
More tulare county
NEWS
Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Backyard chickens could soon be banned in the nation's capital
More News
Top Stories
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Shots fired amid search for Del. trooper shooting suspect
More News
Top Video
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
13th Honor Flight returns home late after some veterans fell ill on trip
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
More Video