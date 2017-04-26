Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake

Tense moments for teachers and students Wednesday as shots rang out near Cypress and Sequoia Avenue in Woodlake."I know there's nothing but schools right here," said Raul Vidal, neighbor."She said no, everything is okay, but so close to her, I'm also concerned stray bullets going through," said Leonard Hernandez, neighbor.As final period winded down on campus Woodlake and Exeter police were just around the corner preparing to take in a car theft suspect. But the take down did not go according to plan."It's unknown as to why he did that. He stopped, the officers exited, attempted to approach in which time he put the car in reverse and tried to strike the officers," said Chief Mike Marquez, Woodlake Police.Police said the suspect parked in the middle of the road, officers got out and started shouting commands, but the suspect didn't listen-- ramming into their car as officers fired several shots.Hernandez said his wife was just across the street."When they put them on lockdown, she right away closed the doors and gates and put the students toward the back of the building."Police said there were no children nearby but neighbors said even so-- it was dangerous considering there were more than five schools nearby."There were a lot of factors that came into play as a result of that, and obviously one of the factors the officer fearing for their safety and their life," said Marquez.Officers said they have not questioned the suspect yet and that he had to undergo surgery at a local hospital and remains in critical condition.