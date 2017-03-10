Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County

OIS investigation underway. Deputies don't have estimate of when Snelling will reopen... people should use hwy 59 to get to #Merced @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/RpByQaLJRv — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 10, 2017

A police pursuit started in Turlock and ended with an exchange of gunfire near Snelling in Merced County.A stretch of Highway 59 is shut down for an officer involved shooting investigation.Because there were three agencies involved including Turlock Police, Merced Police and the Merced County Sheriffs Office, the Department of Justice is taking over the investigation .The incident started around 9 p.m. on Thursday after Turlock Police served a search warrant and the person of interest fled. The pursuit continued to Merced County where police and sheriffs deputies assisted -- even setting down spike strips to disable the vehicle.Once the vehicle was disabled, investigators say the driver got out and shot at six officers with a semi-automatic rifle.At this point, it is unclear which officers or deputies gunfire hit the suspect in the shootout."That's all going to be determined and were talking a long time from now to determine who's gun did the striking of the suspect," said Vern Warnke, Merced County Sheriff.The Merced County Sheriffs Office is placing three officers on administrative leave, which is the protocol after deputies open fire on a suspect.The suspect is said to have severe injuries but is expected to survive.The Department of Justice investigation is still underway and Snelling Road is closed. The public is asked to use Highway 59 as an alternate route.