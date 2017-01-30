FRESNO

Suspect shot, killed by deputy after bizarre 911 call in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a deputy opened fire on a suspect near Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, near Clinton Avenue and First Street. (KFSN)

By and Sontaya Rose
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the suspect called 911 to report 10 people in his living room and answered his door with a gun and machete.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office holds media briefing on deputy involved shooting in Central Fresno


At 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Fresno County deputies received a disturbance call from a man who said several people were in his living room and coming and going as they pleased. When deputies arrived at the home, on Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, no intruders were found.



Deputies say when they knocked on the door, the 45-year-old suspect answered with a handgun and a machete. They told the man to drop his weapons. When he did not comply an officer fired a taser at the suspect, but it proved to be ineffective. They say the suspect continued towards deputies with the machete. That's when several deputies opened fire on the man with their duty weapons. It's not known how many times he was shot.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.



Two other adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The children, who are not the suspect's offspring, slept through the incident.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.



------

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootingfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
Fresno church holds support panel for immigrants, Muslims
Suspect shot by Fresno police after allegedly charging officer with knife
More fresno
NEWS
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
US Diplomats Consider Filing Dissent Over Immigration Ban
Trump to Announce Supreme Court Nominee Tuesday Night
More Protests Expected as Last of Airport Detainees Cleared
Former Defense Secretary: 'Big Mistake' by Trump on NSC Changes
More News
Top Stories
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Bannon Given Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Trump signs executive order that aims to cut small business regulations
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Show More
Trump Spars With Sens. McCain and Graham After They Criticize Travel Ban
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno
Immigration order leaves Los Banos family stranded in Africa
Authorities investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Huron
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway for escaped Atwater penitentiary inmate
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in southeast Fresno
Man collects $100 in free stuff on his birthday
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
More Video