Suspect shot, killed by deputy after bizarre 911 call in Central Fresno

Sheriff's officials say several deputies fired when suspect advanced at them w machete. Taser had no effect. Then they used lethal force. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 30, 2017

Family says victim is Refuqio Alvarez Jr. They claim he did not advance at deputies and was calling 911 about a real intruder. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 30, 2017

Deputies now waiting on a warrant to collect evidence in the home including the gun and machete. Unknown if it was loaded — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 30, 2017

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the suspect called 911 to report 10 people in his living room and answered his door with a gun and machete.At 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Fresno County deputies received a disturbance call from a man who said several people were in his living room and coming and going as they pleased. When deputies arrived at the home, on Terrace Avenue and Bond Street, no intruders were found.Deputies say when they knocked on the door, the 45-year-old suspect answered with a handgun and a machete. They told the man to drop his weapons. When he did not comply an officer fired a taser at the suspect, but it proved to be ineffective. They say the suspect continued towards deputies with the machete. That's when several deputies opened fire on the man with their duty weapons. It's not known how many times he was shot.The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.Two other adults and three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The children, who are not the suspect's offspring, slept through the incident.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.