FRESNO

Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officers pulled over 23-year-old Joseph Archuleta after they determined his Honda Accord was stolen out of Madera. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is facing several charges Sunday accused of stealing a car in Madera.

A Fresno police officer was patrolling near First and Belmont Avenues when they came across a Honda Accord.

After running the plates, it was determined it belonged to a 2003 Kia and the officers pulled over 23-year-old Joseph Archuleta.

During the traffic stop, it was learned the car was stolen and that Archuleta was wanted for felony evading.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail where he now faces additional charges including auto theft and possession of burglary tools.
Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentcar theftfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Fresno group holds cooking competition in hopes of bringing new food to city
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
More fresno
NEWS
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Top Democrat: Trump's dismissal of US attorney Preet Bharara raises 'a lot of questions'
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
More News
Top Stories
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Highway 41 to Yosemite National Park partially reopened
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Show More
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
More News
Top Video
Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment
Parents ask for community help to save St. Helen's School of Fresno from closure
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
More Video