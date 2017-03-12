Suspected car thief arrested in Fresno

A man is facing several charges Sunday accused of stealing a car in Madera.A Fresno police officer was patrolling near First and Belmont Avenues when they came across a Honda Accord.After running the plates, it was determined it belonged to a 2003 Kia and the officers pulled over 23-year-old Joseph Archuleta.During the traffic stop, it was learned the car was stolen and that Archuleta was wanted for felony evading.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail where he now faces additional charges including auto theft and possession of burglary tools.