FRESNO

Suspected drunk driver slams truck into Fresno home
EMBED </>More News Videos

According to the California Highway Patrol the driver was speeding when he jumped a curb and barreled through the home. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man was arrested Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a central Fresno house, allegedly while drunk, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to officials, the driver has injuries to his neck and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after crashing his Ford F-150 into the family's living room near McKinley and First Avenues.

Firefighters say two adult men were inside the home at the time of the crash but were not seriously hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding when he jumped a curb and barreled through the home.

Firefighters say he lived a few doors down and even knew the people who live at the house he crashed into.

"Seemed like the son was very upset over the fact that this individual drove under the influence, the damage to the house and the injuries to his father," Capt. Rob Michaels with the Fresno Fire Department said.

Police say the damage to the house is estimated at $30,000.
Related Topics:
newscrashfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Residents hold vigil for man found dead behind dumpster in Northeast Fresno
Fresno student recounts experiencing historic day in Washington DC
Hazmat team dispatched to central Fresno after chemical spill
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves woman dead
More fresno
NEWS
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Fire destroys Visalia home
Residents hold vigil for man found dead behind dumpster in Northeast Fresno
Man recovering after being shot multiple times in Selma
Trump's Border Wall a Waste of Time and Money, Retiring Border Chief Says
More News
Top Stories
Man recovering after being shot multiple times in Selma
Residents hold vigil for man found dead behind dumpster in Northeast Fresno
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves woman dead
Ground stop in place for United Airlines domestic flights
Fire destroys Visalia home
Hazmat team dispatched to central Fresno after chemical spill
Man dies after crashing van along Highway 99 near Tipton
Show More
1 dead, 6 injured in San Antonio mall shooting
Hundreds gather in Northeast Fresno for Women's March
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured
More News
Top Video
Man recovering after being shot multiple times in Selma
Residents hold vigil for man found dead behind dumpster in Northeast Fresno
Central Fresno apartment fire leaves woman dead
Hazmat team dispatched to central Fresno after chemical spill
More Video