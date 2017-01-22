Suspected drunk driver slams truck into Fresno home

A man was arrested Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a central Fresno house, allegedly while drunk, according to the Fresno Police Department.According to officials, the driver has injuries to his neck and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after crashing his Ford F-150 into the family's living room near McKinley and First Avenues.Firefighters say two adult men were inside the home at the time of the crash but were not seriously hurt. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was speeding when he jumped a curb and barreled through the home.Firefighters say he lived a few doors down and even knew the people who live at the house he crashed into."Seemed like the son was very upset over the fact that this individual drove under the influence, the damage to the house and the injuries to his father," Capt. Rob Michaels with the Fresno Fire Department said.Police say the damage to the house is estimated at $30,000.