FRESNO

Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to hundreds of Tower District residents

A suspected DUI crash knocked out power to about 200 residents in Fresno's Tower District after the driver barreled into a telephone pole, flipped and nearly struck a woman outside her yard. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspected DUI crash knocked out power to about 200 residents in Fresno's Tower District after the driver barreled into a telephone pole, flipped and nearly struck a woman outside her yard.

The Fresno Police Department says they received reports of a crash near Belmont and San Pablo Avenues around 8:40 p.m. Neighbors say the suspect was pinned inside the car and asked for help.

After neighbors helped him out, the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested and sent to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police discovered that the suspect is an active parolee.

Police say once he's released from the hospital, the suspect faces DUI and parole violation charges.

PG&E crews are working to restore power to the neighborhood.
