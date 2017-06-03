Suspected DUI crash knocks out power to hundreds of Tower District residents

A suspected DUI crash knocked out power to about 200 residents in Fresno's Tower District after the driver barreled into a telephone pole, flipped and nearly struck a woman outside her yard.The Fresno Police Department says they received reports of a crash near Belmont and San Pablo Avenues around 8:40 p.m. Neighbors say the suspect was pinned inside the car and asked for help.After neighbors helped him out, the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested and sent to a hospital with unknown injuries. Police discovered that the suspect is an active parolee.Police say once he's released from the hospital, the suspect faces DUI and parole violation charges.PG&E crews are working to restore power to the neighborhood.