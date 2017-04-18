Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media

A quick scroll down Kori Muhammad's Facebook page yields dozens of homemade videos-- one rap song calling for justice of murdered African Americans.Detectives said Muhammad acted on some of his lyrics Tuesday, gunning down three men randomly in Downtown Fresno-- all of them were white.In the hours leading up to the shootings Muhammad posted more than 40 times on Facebook. At one point he calls for black warriors to rise. A few minutes later he warns that the plague and other natural disasters will strike white people.The posts contrast sharply with his work at CMAC two years ago where staff members say Muhammad was always polite and nice.But it is the racially charged videos now that police and investigators will be digging into.