Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside

Armed robbers impersonated authorities during a home invasion at a Fresno County home Sunday, according to the victims, and responding deputies discovered a marijuana grow inside the property.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says three armed men forced their way inside a home on the 7400 block of E. American Avenue in Fowler, and the victims say the suspects yelled "search warrant" as they broke in just before 11 a.m."Two guys came up imitating police with a gun drawn, and basically forced their way in and telling us to lay down," one victim, who did not want to be identified, said.The suspects demanded money from the victims before tying them up. And authorities say the suspects were searching for a particular person by name, but they were not there."They wanted to know when the guys were coming from the back, in the trailers," another victim said.After searching the home and surrounding property, the suspects fled the scene."They kept telling us to quit talking, quit moving or they were going to kill us," the victim said.One of the victims contacted authorities, and responding deputies found them and discovered approximately 100 marijuana plants inside three refrigerated box trailers within the property.Authorities say the victims were not hurt.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (559) 600-3111.