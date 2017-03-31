Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County

Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teen in connection to a violent beer run at a gas station in Fresno County.Police are not releasing the suspect's name or age because he is a minor.The incident occurred back on March 11th at the AM PM near Chestnut and Central Avenues.The suspects tried making off with cases of beer when a Good Samaritan tried stopping them. That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun before running off.The Sheriff's Office is still searching for three suspects in the case.