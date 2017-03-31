Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teen in connection to a violent beer run at a gas station in Fresno County.
Police are not releasing the suspect's name or age because he is a minor.
The incident occurred back on March 11th at the AM PM near Chestnut and Central Avenues.
The suspects tried making off with cases of beer when a Good Samaritan tried stopping them. That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun before running off.
The Sheriff's Office is still searching for three suspects in the case.