FRESNO

Teen girl hit by truck in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A 13-year-old girl has major injuries after being hit by a truck this morning near Butler and Armstrong, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The girl was crossing the street westbound and was struck by a truck traveling southbound. The CHP says they do not believe the girl was using a crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and has cooperated with officers. At this time, they are not sure if girl's injuries are life-threatening.
