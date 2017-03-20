Teen girl hit by truck in Southeast Fresno

A 13-year-old girl has major injuries after being hit by a truck this morning near Butler and Armstrong, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).The girl was crossing the street westbound and was struck by a truck traveling southbound. The CHP says they do not believe the girl was using a crosswalk at the time.The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and has cooperated with officers. At this time, they are not sure if girl's injuries are life-threatening.