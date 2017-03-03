Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Shaw Avenue near Valentine Avenue Friday morning. Police say the 19-year-old man was at the median, crossing the road, when he was hit by a driver under the influence.
The 28-year-old driver was arrested for felony DUI.
Westbound Shaw is closed at Valentine while police investigate.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
