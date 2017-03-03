NEWS

Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Shaw Avenue near Valentine Avenue Friday morning. (KFSN)

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Shaw Avenue near Valentine Avenue Friday morning. Police say the 19-year-old man was at the median, crossing the road, when he was hit by a driver under the influence.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested for felony DUI.

Westbound Shaw is closed at Valentine while police investigate.

