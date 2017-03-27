U.S. & WORLD

United Airlines responds after teens wearing leggings barred from flight

Yes, you can board a United Airlines flight with leggings.

After a Category 5 Twitter storm Sunday morning, United Airlines is trying to clear the air that passengers are allowed to wear the stretchy, tight-fitting pants.

Two girls were told that leggings weren't allowed on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis Sunday morning, a United spokesperson said.

"They were flying under the employee pass travel privilege," said Johnathan Guerin.

Employee passes carry a different set of rules, since those travelers are flying as representatives of the company, Guerin explained.

The dress code does not apply to passengers who are not flying with the employee privilege.

The girls changed and were allowed to board.

Twitter users were still outraged.


Some users said even if the girls were flying with an employee pass, the boarding agent should've ignored the rules.



