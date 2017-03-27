U.S. & WORLD

United Airlines responds after teens wearing leggings barred from flight

DENVER --
Yes, you can board a United Airlines flight with leggings.

After a Category 5 Twitter storm Sunday morning, United Airlines is trying to clear the air that passengers are allowed to wear the stretchy, tight-fitting pants.

Two girls were told that leggings weren't allowed on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis Sunday morning, a United spokesperson said.

"They were flying under the employee pass travel privilege," said Johnathan Guerin.

Employee passes carry a different set of rules, since those travelers are flying as representatives of the company, Guerin explained.

The dress code does not apply to passengers who are not flying with the employee privilege.

The girls changed and were allowed to board.

Twitter users were still outraged.


Some users said even if the girls were flying with an employee pass, the boarding agent should've ignored the rules.

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldUnited Airlines
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Funnel cloud spotted in Oklahoma
Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate
Teens wearing leggings barred from United flight
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
United responds to criticism over leggings policy
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
Cincinnati nightclub shooting toll rises to 17 injured, 1 dead; no arrests yet
More News
Top Stories
Authorities search for missing "at risk" man near Clovis
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman
3 Fresno men arrested for suspected human trafficking ring in southern CA
Suspect in Southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured is family member, authorities say
Man who bound dog's muzzle with tape gets 5 years
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Show More
Brown swipes Trump for border wall, says California to fight
Trump supporters, protesters clash at OC march, rally
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Porterville, USGS says
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catering van at Fresno City College
Multiple power outages in Fresno County after car crashes into power pole
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos