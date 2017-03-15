U.S. & WORLD

Texas dad gets 30 years for forcing teen daughter into prostitution

EMBED </>More News Videos

Scott Rodney Robinson was convicted of aggravated compelling of prostitution, a first-degree felony.

BAYTOWN, Texas --
A Texas father was sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcing his daughter into prostitution.

Scott Rodney Robinson was convicted of aggravated compelling of prostitution, a first-degree felony.

"The facts showed that Scott Robinson forced his own daughter into the depths of the illegal sex industry," said JoAnne Musick, chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Sex Crimes Division. "His depravity earned him decades in state prison."

The 46-year-old Baytown resident's 16-year-old daughter told authorities that her father forced her to work for him as a prostitute as punishment for her having sex with boys.

According to the statement released Tuesday by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Robinson told her that if she was going to act like a prostitute she might as well be one.

"He basically told her, 'If you're gonna be a whore, we're gonna treat ya like one,'" Musick said.

The statement also stated that Robinson forced his daughter to service truck drivers who had parked at area truck stops, and the girl testified that she had multiple customers nightly. Robinson forced her to give him the cash she earned.
Robinson allegedly began advertising her and posting pictures of her in suggestive poses.

The text in those posts was even more direct: "sexy and sweet," "perfect girl," "super clean," and wants "to party."

Court records show Robinson has an extensive criminal history including drug possession, burglary, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a vehicle and auto theft.
Eyewitness News learned that the teen's stepbrother allegedly drove her to the hotel, and he has also been arrested.


Prosecutors say the teen's stepbrother allegedly knew what was going on.
Related Topics:
newsprostitutionteenbaytownu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Truck falls through ice while driving on lake
Texas woman doing modeling shoot when struck by train
Convoy leads toddler to hospital through Pennsylvania storm
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Trump expected to put brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations
Russian agents facing charges in massive Yahoo hacks
House intel leaders: No evidence Trump was wiretapped
AG Jeff Sessions gave Trump no reason to believe wiretap claim
More News
Top Stories
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
Valley music teacher admits sex crimes with girls under 14
Porterville plant to close within two years, affecting 150 employees
Renovation work to begin on the Pismo Beach pier
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at Riverside store arrested
Convoy leads toddler to hospital through Pennsylvania storm
Show More
White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report
Fresno Police arrest trio of accused cigarette thieves
Woman accused of killing a former Merced County Commissioner in DUI crash now facing trial
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
Warm weather melting snow quickly causing water and concerns along the Kings River to rise
More News
Top Video
Family suing Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Clovis PD over SWAT standoff
Car burglaries on the rise in Northeast Fresno
Renovation work to begin on the Pismo Beach pier
Crews working to rescue sea lion trapped in Vacaville creek
More Video