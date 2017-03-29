Texas girl fights off alleged abductors in her own driveway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1823225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen fights off alleged abductors in her Spring driveway.

A 13-year-old Spring, Texas girl says she is terrified after two men allegedly tried to abduct her Monday afternoon.Malasia said she was getting the mail around 5 p.m. when a black Honda with tinted windows approached her.She said there were two men in the car. One of the men asked her if she knew where someone lived, then she turned away.That's when one of the men grabbed her and threw her in the back of the car, Malasia said.Her mother, Deanna Adegite, noticed that Malasia was missing. She called her phone, contacted her friends and still couldn't find her daughter."I said, this is not Malasia," said Adegite.After searching for her daughter, Adegite's phone rang. Malasia was calling from a Shell gas station on Old Cypresswood Road, not too far from their home."She was like 'momma they took me. They took me,'" said Adegite.After Adegite arrived to pick up her daughter, she told her everything.Malasia said the ordeal was a terrifying 15 minutes. She said after she was thrown into the car, the passenger grabbed her and ripped the shirt she was wearing underneath her jacket.She said they didn't talk to her while she was in the car.When the car stopped in a neighborhood, she got out and ran for what felt like 10 minutes."She said they were grabbing on her and when she finally got where she could just get her mind right, she got out of the car and was just running," said Adegite. "She ran and ran, she said she kept running and didn't even want to look back."Adegite wants the suspects caught. She fears they could strike again and try to harm another person.Malasia didn't get a good look at the suspects. She said their faces were covered and they were wearing all black.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Investigators say they will look to see if there's any surveillance video that might have captured the vehicle or the incident.Harris County Precinct 4 has increased patrols in the area.