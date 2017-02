A murder victim was able to call 911 moments after she was shot, Sheriff's deputies in Grimes County said.Deputies went to the home of Jane Lester, 74, and found her dead on the front porch Friday. She called them shortly after her common-law husband Thomas Buford, 74, shot her after arguing, deputies said. Buford confessed to police, according to a news release.Buford is facing a first-degree murder charge, deputies said.