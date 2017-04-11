Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store

Fresno Police need your help tracking down a couple of thieves who stole thousands of dollars' worth of jeans in a matter of minutes.It happened around 7:00 Monday night at the Boot Barn on Shaw near Marks in Northwest Fresno.Surveillance video from inside the store shows a man and woman scout out the store before they take off with armloads of denim. Police said the pair took a total of $2,000 worth of jeans.If you recognize either suspect you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.