FRESNO

Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno Police need your help tracking down a couple of thieves who stole thousands of dollars? worth of jeans in a matter of minutes. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police need your help tracking down a couple of thieves who stole thousands of dollars' worth of jeans in a matter of minutes.

It happened around 7:00 Monday night at the Boot Barn on Shaw near Marks in Northwest Fresno.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a man and woman scout out the store before they take off with armloads of denim. Police said the pair took a total of $2,000 worth of jeans.

If you recognize either suspect you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
Related Topics:
newstheftfresnoclothingFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Local member of Jewish community speaks after Sean Spicer's Hitler comments
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Highway 99 closed during second night of Clinton overpass demolition
Chronic Tacos Opening Two Valley Locations
More fresno
NEWS
Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Federal government to partially lift hiring freeze
More News
Top Stories
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 closed during second night of Clinton overpass demolition
Park Rangers using dog rescue in Yosemite National Park as warning to other pet owners
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Show More
Tax season bringing out scammers demanding money from unsuspecting victims
Expert says multiple traumas present in 9-month-old who was allegedly killed by father in Merced County
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
More News
Top Video
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Local member of Jewish community speaks after Sean Spicer's Hitler comments
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Central California Weather
More Video