NEWS

Thousands march in LA to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands marched in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Massive marches are being held in Los Angeles to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people were participating in the Unified Young Armenians March for Justice and the Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice.

The Unified Young Armenians March for Justice began at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue at 10 a.m.

"I just think it's very important for our kids to know our history," one marcher said. "If we don't discuss this it's like not discussing slavery. It's that important to us that our kids know our history and that they understand that we are Armenian and we're going to continue surviving and that nothing can stop us."


The Armenian Genocide Committee March for Justice was set to begin at Pan Pacific Park on Beverly Boulevard at noon.

More than 1 million Armenians died at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in 1915.

The Turkish government denies there was a genocide, and the U.S does not officially recognize the term genocide for those events, though the state of California does.

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day which said in part, "I join the Armenian community in America and around the world in mourning the loss of innocent lives and the suffering endured by so many."

Keeping with trends of past administrations, Trump's complete statement did not mention the word "genocide" once.
Related Topics:
newsrallygenocideprotestDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
Hospitalized George HW Bush gets 'big morale boost'
California attorney general: 'We're ready' to fight Trump administration over sanctuary cities
Ivanka Trump makes debut foreign trip
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
More News
Top Stories
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
3 children among 5 dead in New York house fire
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Central Valley Honor Flight is headed for Washington, D.C.
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
More Video