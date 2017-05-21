Three arrested for Kings County bar fight

Three people are now in custody following a fight at a restaurant in Armona early Sunday.It happened around 2 a.m. when Kings County Sheriff's deputies were conducting a traffic stop nearby when they were alerted to the disturbance.When the arrived, they immediately rushed into Andres Saldivar and Fernando Gomez from throwing punches while sprawled out on the floor.That's when they say Connie Saldivar became upset with deputies for arresting her brother. While trying to keep her back, a viral video shows her throw a napkin dispenser at officers.All three were eventually arrested for public intoxication.Connie, however, is also facing charges of assault on a peace officer.