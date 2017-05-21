KINGS COUNTY

Three arrested for Kings County bar fight

Video of the fight in Armona was widely spread on Facebook, and the woman in the video is facing assault on a peace officer charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three people are now in custody following a fight at a restaurant in Armona early Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. when Kings County Sheriff's deputies were conducting a traffic stop nearby when they were alerted to the disturbance.

When the arrived, they immediately rushed into Andres Saldivar and Fernando Gomez from throwing punches while sprawled out on the floor.

That's when they say Connie Saldivar became upset with deputies for arresting her brother. While trying to keep her back, a viral video shows her throw a napkin dispenser at officers.

All three were eventually arrested for public intoxication.

Connie, however, is also facing charges of assault on a peace officer.
Related Topics:
newsbarfightkings countyArmona
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Authorities investigate a homicide in Lemoore
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
More kings county
NEWS
Trump to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, separately
FBI investigating whether UMD stabbing was hate-based
Towing companies unite to help family of Fresno driver killed in accident
San Joaquin River drowning victim was Edison High School valedictorian
More News
Top Stories
San Joaquin River drowning victim was Edison High School valedictorian
Fundraising continues to save Saint Helen's School of Fresno from closing
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Head-on crash along Highway 180 leaves man dead
Show More
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Residents say neighbor rushed to help after fire broke out inside Central Fresno home
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges
8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport truck on service road at LAX
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos