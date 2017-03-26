Three Fresno men are now in custody Sunday evening accused of running a human trafficking ring in southern California.Police arrested Brian Lewis, Dashawn Jackson and Dameon Howard following a tip from a 17-year-old through the human trafficking hotline.She told investigators that she was held against her will for three days and was forced into prostitution in San Diego County before arriving with the suspects in Ventura and managing to escape.The victim led police to the suspects' hotel room where they were arrested.All three men are now facing human trafficking charges.