FRESNO

Three injured after drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno

Authorities say officers responded after being notified by the department's ShotSpotter system to a shooting near Maud and California Avenues and spotted a car fleeing the scene around 2 a.m. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several shooting victims drove up to Community Regional Medical Center early Saturday with police right behind them.

Witnesses say it looked like a police chase but as soon as the car stopped, the driver got out and told officers people in the car had been shot.

Authorities say officers responded after being notified by the department's ShotSpotter system to a shooting near Maud and California Avenues and spotted a car fleeing the scene around 2 a.m.

They say three victims showed up to Community Regional Medical Center, but police say they're expected to survive.

"It's unreal, to think what those people are feeling, what they're going through, it makes me sad," witness Aaron Torrez said.

Police have not released suspect information yet.

