NEWS

Today's Top Stories
EMBED </>More News Videos

Top Stories for January 5, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer Resigns After Being Caught on Video Punching Woman
RI Prison Escapee Believed to Be Suspect Who Robbed Bank
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Says She'll Co-Chair Women's March After Trump's Inauguration
Dylann Roof Won't Call Witnesses During Sentencing
Experts Mixed on How Much Credit Trump Deserves for Post-Election Economic Bounce
More News
Top Stories
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
2 dead in Orosi car crash
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Show More
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Convicted murder and cult leader Charles Manson still drawing public interest
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
More News
Top Video
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Large storm rolling through the Valley bringing up memories for some of one much worse 20 years ago
2 dead in Orosi car crash
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
More Video