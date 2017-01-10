Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 (KFSN)
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:31PM
NEWS
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
Dylann Roof Tells Jury, 'I Still Feel Like I Had to Do It'
Intel Leaders Squarely Blame Election Hacking on Russia
Top Stories
Highway 140 into Yosemite back open after rockslide, will close tonight due rockfall concerns
Highway 198, 'The General's Highway,' is now open
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
China Peak closed today
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
Top Video
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
