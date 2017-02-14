Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Foggy Day School Schedules
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1754195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (KFSN)
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 09:16AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
NEWS
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Washington state attorney general: President Trump is 'not reading' the Constitution
More News
Top Stories
5 hospitalized after a 3 car crash in Central Fresno
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
North Fork community discusses proposed tax measure for more first responders
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Man shot at downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare
With another round of heavy rain on the forecast, Le Grand homeowners prep sandbags
Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay
Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi cleared of wrongdoing in jailhouse investigation
Top Video
5 hospitalized after a 3 car crash in Central Fresno
Evacuees wait nervously while crews scramble to repair Oroville Dam
North Fork community discusses proposed tax measure for more first responders
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
