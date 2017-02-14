Today's Top Stories

NEWS

Top stories for Tuesday, February 14, 2017 (KFSN)

NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
Top Dems want wider Flynn-Russia probe
Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns
Washington state attorney general: President Trump is 'not reading' the Constitution
3 escape the flames in Kerman mobile home fire
Oroville Dam evacuees might not return until spillway is repaired
Man shot at downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park
Valley dams have engineers brimming with confidence
Final preparations underway for 50th World Ag Expo in Tulare
With another round of heavy rain on the forecast, Le Grand homeowners prep sandbags
Sanger housing development back on track after nearly 10-year delay
Fresno Attorney Tony Capozzi cleared of wrongdoing in jailhouse investigation
