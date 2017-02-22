Today's Top Stories

NEWS

Top Stories for Wednesday, February 22, 2017 (KFSN)

Woman shot in Southeast Fresno
Evacuation lifted in Clovis after a gas leak
Dakota pipeline builder says oil could flow in as little as two weeks
Muslim activists raise over $70,000 to aid vandalized Jewish cemetery
14,000 people under mandatory evacuations in San Jose
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Bicyclists seriously injured in Sanger hit and run crash
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
Town hall meeting in Mariposa with Congressman McClintock gets heated
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
5 stabbed in a brawl after a party in Caruthers
Man hit by a train in Downtown Fresno
