Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1783134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top Stories for Friday, March 3, 2017 (KFSN)
Friday, March 03, 2017 09:35AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
For Donald Trump Jr., lingering questions about meeting with pro-Russia group
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
More News
Top Stories
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Show More
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
More News
Top Video
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Teen killed by DUI driver in Northwest Fresno, police say
Dog found dead in a Central Fresno apartment fire
Local veteran has portrait drawn by former President and featured in art book
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno