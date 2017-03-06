Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1787157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top Stories for Monday, March 6, 2017 (KFSN)
KFSN
Monday, March 06, 2017 11:16AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Afghan family with visas held in Calif. and attorneys are asking why
FULL TEXT: President Trump's new order on travel and immigration
More News
Top Stories
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
Show More
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
IHOP teams up with Valley Children's for National Pancake Day, Kids Day
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno