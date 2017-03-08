Today's Top Stories
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
BREAKING NEWS
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1790689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Wednesday, March 8, 2017 (KFSN)
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 09:44AM
news
NEWS
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
Trump, Netanyahu speak by phone, discuss 'Iran's malevolent behavior'
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, expose Frankfurt listening post
Top Stories
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
Top Video
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Ag and Energy report
