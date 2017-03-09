Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1792676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top Stories for Thursday, March 9, 2017 (KFSN)
KFSN
Thursday, March 09, 2017 09:17AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Nearly a million people lose power in Michigan after high winds
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
WH calls reported Trump meeting with Russian ambassador 'absurd'
More News
Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Show More
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More News
Top Video
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno